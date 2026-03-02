Dr. John Kettelle was appointed SAVAHCS Interim Director of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) on February 27, 2026.

Dr. John Kettelle was appointed Chief of Staff of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in August 2019. Dr. Kettelle is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He received his MD from the University of California Davis, School of Medicine. He completed his residency in General Surgery at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, CA.

Dr. Kettelle completed his fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the California Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Fresno, CA.

Prior to VA, Dr. Kettelle held several leadership positions within the University of Arizona Healthcare System. Dr. Kettelle began his VA career in August 2015 and became the Chief of Surgical Services at SAVAHCS in May 2017. He is a member of the Fellow of American College of Surgeons, Society of American Gastrointestinal end Endoscopic Surgeons, Association of VA Surgeons and the Tucson Surgical Society.