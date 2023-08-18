Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) offers a PGY1 pharmacy residency and a PGY2 oncology residency program. The PGY1 residency has been accredited by ASHP since 1984 and the PGY2 oncology residency has been accredited since 2010.
The 52-week post graduate year one (PGY1) residency program accepts up to eight residents and is designed to provide ongoing clinical pharmacy activities while promoting the individual resident’s needs. The program provides clinical experience with a broad range of patients and disease states in various rotation settings, while working collegially with physicians and nurse practitioners.
The oncology post graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency program offers one residency position and is 52 weeks of education and experiences that focuses on oncology pharmacy practice and is designed to provide ongoing pharmacy clinical activities while promoting the resident’s needs. The resident’s experiences throughout the year will include outpatient oncology, surgical oncology, inpatient oncology, administrative oncology, hospice/palliative care, therapeutic drug monitoring, drug information, drug policy development, and will also provide additional electives that are specific to the practice of oncology pharmacy.
At Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS), we are committed to fostering and sustaining an environment which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in our pharmacy service. We embrace our differences as individuals and unite as a pharmacy team to our common goal: to deliver safe, optimal, patient-centered care for our nation’s Veterans.
Facility Overview
Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System has provided comprehensive, world class health care to Veterans for ninety-five years. SAVAHCS is an integrated Veteran’s Affairs health care system consisting of over 250 bed hospital, multiple primary care and specialty clinics, two urban community outpatient clinics, and five community outpatient clinics in Tucson’s outlying areas serving more than 50,000 Veterans annually. A wide range of inpatient and primary care services are provided in the medical center including acute care medicine, primary care, surgery, neurology, infectious diseases, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, pulmonary, cardiology, oncology, mental health, and emergency medicine. The 90-bed Community Living Center (CLC), located on the Tucson campus, provides advanced rehabilitation and transitional care services, including hospice, palliative care, interim care, medical rehabilitation, neurogeriatrics, geripsychiatric, and respite care. SAVAHCS is an Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Polytrauma Amputation Network Site (PANS), specializing in post-acute polytrauma rehabilitation and case management. SAVAHCS also offers Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), a comprehensive primary care in-home program provided by a physician-supervised interdisciplinary service, including heavy involvement by Pharmacy Services, for both long-term chronically ill Veterans and those needing short term home care services.
SAVAHCS Pharmacy Service is a highly integrated, progressive clinical practice model that encompasses approximately 130 pharmacy staff members, including 56 Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners (CPP) in a variety of practice settings. Additionally, the Pharmacy Service is a technology and patient safety leader assisted by the extensive use of robotics and automation. As a principal academic affiliate for the University of Arizona’s (U of A) Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Public Health and Pharmacy, over 700 physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals receive training at SAVAHCS annually.
Recruitment
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Residency Programs pride themselves on matching with well-rounded applicants who demonstrate passion and enthusiasm for providing high-quality Veteran healthcare.
Please join Southern Arizona VA in person or virtually at the following events to get to know us and the residency programs we offer.
Virtual Pharmacy Residency Showcase (still need to link)
Stephanie Davis PharmD, BCACP
Pharmacy Education Program Manager
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone: 520-792-1450 extension 12036
Email: stephanie.davis4@va.gov
Megan Banaszynski PharmD, BCOP
Clinical Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Specialist
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone: 520-792-1450 extension 14505
Email: megan.banaszynski@va.gov