Pharmacy Residency Programs

The 52-week post graduate year one (PGY1) residency program accepts up to eight residents and is designed to provide ongoing clinical pharmacy activities while promoting the individual resident’s needs. The program provides clinical experience with a broad range of patients and disease states in various rotation settings, while working collegially with physicians and nurse practitioners.

The oncology post graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency program offers one residency position and is 52 weeks of education and experiences that focuses on oncology pharmacy practice and is designed to provide ongoing pharmacy clinical activities while promoting the resident’s needs. The resident’s experiences throughout the year will include outpatient oncology, surgical oncology, inpatient oncology, administrative oncology, hospice/palliative care, therapeutic drug monitoring, drug information, drug policy development, and will also provide additional electives that are specific to the practice of oncology pharmacy.

At Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS), we are committed to fostering and sustaining an environment which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in our pharmacy service. We embrace our differences as individuals and unite as a pharmacy team to our common goal: to deliver safe, optimal, patient-centered care for our nation’s Veterans.