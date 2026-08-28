Pharmacy Residency Programs

Since 1928, SAVAHCS has provided—and continues to provide—comprehensive, world-class health care to Veterans. SAVAHCS is an integrated Veterans Affairs health care system consisting of over 250 hospital beds, multiple ambulatory care and specialty clinics, two urban community outpatient clinics, and five community outpatient clinics across southern Arizona that, together, serve 60,000 Veterans annually. A wide range of inpatient and primary care services are provided in the medical center, including acute care medicine, surgery, neurology, infectious diseases, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, pulmonology, cardiology, oncology, mental health and emergency medicine. The 90-bed Community Living Center (CLC), located on the Tucson campus, provides advanced rehabilitation and transitional care services, including hospice, palliative care, interim care, medical rehabilitation, neurogeriatrics, geripsychiatric and respite care. SAVAHCS is an Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Polytrauma Amputation Network Site (PANS), specializing in post-acute polytrauma rehabilitation and case management. SAVAHCS has the Southwest Blind Rehab Center a residential program providing skill training assisting blinded Veterans to increase their level of independence. SAVAHCS also offers Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC), a comprehensive in-home primary care program provided by a physician-supervised interdisciplinary service, including heavy involvement by Pharmacy Services, for both long-term chronically ill Veterans and those needing short term services. SAVAHCS has an active Institutional Review Board supporting research.

SAVAHCS Pharmacy Service is a highly integrated and progressive clinical practice model that encompasses approximately 130 pharmacy staff members, including 61 Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners (CPP) in a variety of practice settings. Additionally, the Pharmacy Service is a technology and patient safety leader assisted by the extensive use of robotics and automation. As a principal academic affiliate for the University of Arizona’s Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Public Health and Pharmacy, more than 700 physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals receive training at SAVAHCS annually.