Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The mission of The Tucson VA Primary Care Nurse Residency Program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. The program seeks to enhance recruitment and retention of VA Nurse Practitioners by providing a constant supply of highly qualified APRN’s into the workforce.

Residents will master Primary Clinical Care under the mentorship of master clinicians. They will have the opportunity to participate in didactic learning in Primary and Specialty Care, including observations, hands-on specialty care, teaching, service learning, and Evidence Based Practice. The PC-NP Residency Program seeks to create exceptional PC-Nurse Practitioners who will be able to care for the complex Veteran patient.