Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
Are you a new graduate registered nurse (RN)? The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is currently welcoming applications for its Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program, which is supported by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). This program offers full-time clinical trainee positions that are temporary and last for one year. It aims to assist new nurses in transitioning into their professional roles, enhancing their critical thinking skills, and fostering professional development within a supportive learning environment focused on evidence-based clinical care.
The SAVAHCS PB-RNR program holds full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), offering a robust curriculum that emphasizes a competency-based approach. This program features an experiential learning model, with 80% of the training focused on hands-on experiences and 20% on didactic instruction, all within a veteran-centric framework. The integration of didactic and experiential components ensures a cohesive learning journey. Additionally, the program includes scholarly activities aimed at enhancing quality and systems redesign during the 12-month residency. Trainees collaborate with various experts, including facility Subject Matter Experts and members of Professional Councils and Committees, to develop strategies to incorporate research based evidence into daily practice and participate in Shared Governance.
Research indicates that new registered nurse graduates who engage in residency programs exhibit greater competence, improved organizational abilities, enhanced communication skills, reduced turnover rates, and stronger leadership and collaboration with fellow healthcare professionals. These programs facilitate a seamless transition from nursing theory to practical application, allowing participants to interact with Veterans from diverse backgrounds while gradually assuming professional responsibilities. Emphasizing veteran-centric continuity of care, the program supports transitions across various settings, including inpatient to outpatient care, acute and long-term care, critical care, surgical, and mental health services. Residents will play a vital role within interdisciplinary teams, honing their clinical and leadership skills across multiple environments. They benefit from protected time that does not count towards staffing ratios, work exclusively during weekdays, and enjoy time off on federal holidays and weekends. Additionally, residents will engage in evidence-based practice initiatives, equipping them with essential skills for integrating evidence-based approaches into their future nursing practice. We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to a professionally competent nurse.
Mission Statement
The mission of the SAVAHCS’ PBRNR program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready registered nurses (RN) equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. It is designed to support RN residents as they transition from an entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse. The overarching goal is safe, high-quality care for Veterans. The mission serves to provide a program, which will further develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance, strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice, clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care, and to formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
Goals
- Produce registered nurses that provide evidence-based, high quality, Veteran-centered care in complex care environments
- Foster the integration of inter-professional collaboration into daily practice
- Develop strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into daily practice
- Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing
Program Structure
- 80% of the training focused on hands-on clinical immersion with experiences in diverse units/areas
- 20% of the training Didactic/Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Clinical narratives
- Evidence Based Practice Projects
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
- Simulation
- Web-based learning
- Yellow Belt LEAN Methodology Training
Possible clinical opportunities:
• Medical surgical /acute units – surgery, medicine, telemetry, oncology
• Community Living Center (long term and/or rehabilitation)
• Intensive Care Unit (ICU)- medical, surgical, cardiac and Step-Down Unit
• Emergency department (ED)
• Mental Health
• Outpatient settings- ambulatory care, primary care, wound and specialty clinics
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizen
- BSN or MEPN from a CCNE- or NLNAC-accredited program
- No history of paid RN work experience
- Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by program start date)
- Proficient in both spoken and written English
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commitment to complete a 1-year program
Benefits
- Stipend is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) based on the current year allocation rate
- Eligible for government health care medical plan
- 11 paid holidays
- Personal & sick leave accrued per pay period beginning on first day
- 100% protected time
- Clinical experiences with preceptors
- No holidays, weekends, or night shift assignments
Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are classified as health professions trainees (HPTs) and hold temporary employment status within the VA. As temporary employees, Nurse Residents may not be eligible for certain benefits afforded to permanent employees, such as retirement and life insurance. Upon completion of the year-long residency program, there is no obligation for continued employment. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the (Tucson) Southern Arizona VA Health Care System and transition into a permanent RN position.
Any Questions? Contact Program Faculty
Application deadlines:
- For the Fall cohort starting in August please send your completed PB-RNR Candidate Application Checklist to TucsonNurseRecruiter@VA.gov by April 1st.
- For the Spring cohort starting in March please send your completed PB-RNR Candidate Application Checklist to TucsonNurseRecruiter@VA.gov by December 1st.
Program Faculty
Alicia Guill MSN, RN, WTA-C
PB-RNR Program Director
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Alicia.Guill@va.gov
Valerie Lindsay MSN-Ed, RN, CV-BC
RN-TTP & VA-Step Coordinator
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Valerie.lindsay@va.gov
The (federally funded traineeship) entry-to-practice nurse residency program at (Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System) is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).