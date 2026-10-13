The SAVAHCS PB-RNR program holds full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), offering a robust curriculum that emphasizes a competency-based approach. This program features an experiential learning model, with 80% of the training focused on hands-on experiences and 20% on didactic instruction, all within a veteran-centric framework. The integration of didactic and experiential components ensures a cohesive learning journey. Additionally, the program includes scholarly activities aimed at enhancing quality and systems redesign during the 12-month residency. Trainees collaborate with various experts, including facility Subject Matter Experts and members of Professional Councils and Committees, to develop strategies to incorporate research based evidence into daily practice and participate in Shared Governance.

Research indicates that new registered nurse graduates who engage in residency programs exhibit greater competence, improved organizational abilities, enhanced communication skills, reduced turnover rates, and stronger leadership and collaboration with fellow healthcare professionals. These programs facilitate a seamless transition from nursing theory to practical application, allowing participants to interact with Veterans from diverse backgrounds while gradually assuming professional responsibilities. Emphasizing veteran-centric continuity of care, the program supports transitions across various settings, including inpatient to outpatient care, acute and long-term care, critical care, surgical, and mental health services. Residents will play a vital role within interdisciplinary teams, honing their clinical and leadership skills across multiple environments. They benefit from protected time that does not count towards staffing ratios, work exclusively during weekdays, and enjoy time off on federal holidays and weekends. Additionally, residents will engage in evidence-based practice initiatives, equipping them with essential skills for integrating evidence-based approaches into their future nursing practice. We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to a professionally competent nurse.