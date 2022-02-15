Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBRNR)
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is now accepting applications for the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBRNR) Program funded through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). These full-time clinical trainee positions are temporary appointments for one year. Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. Successful completion of the program could lead to a full-time position at SAVAHCS. This program is reserved for BSN or MEPN graduates in their first year after graduation without paid experience working as an RN.
Clinical settings provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice, provide exposure to Veterans of varying backgrounds and cultures, and foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions. Veteran-centric continuity of care is stressed in transition of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, critical care, and mental health programs. You will be an integral part of interdisciplinary teams to enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings. Residents engage in a variety of didactic and academic learning opportunities, including onsite training in simulation and opportunities for learning through in-person and virtual courses. In addition, residents will participate in evidenced-based practice initiatives that provide skills necessary for future utilization of evidence-based practice in daily practice.
The mission of the SAVAHCS’ PBRNR program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready registered nurses (RN) equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. It is designed to support RN residents as they transition from an entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse. The overarching goal is safe, high-quality care for Veterans. The mission serves to provide a program, which will further develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance, strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice, clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care, and to formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
- Produce registered nurses that provide evidence-based, high quality, Veteran-centered care in complex care environments
- Foster the integration of inter-professional collaboration into daily practice
- Develop strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into daily practice
- Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing
The 12-month program will consist of three phases using the approximate timetables:
- Phase I: (0-4 months) – Health Assessment & Documentation, Management of Care Delivery, Communication & EBP, and Avoidable Adverse Events
- Phase II: (5-9 months) – Caring for the Postoperative Veteran, Professional Development, Mental Health, Cultural Competence, Culture of Safety, Avoidable Adverse Events, End of Life Care, Nursing Informatics, Incivility, The Art of Precepting, and Professional Development
- Phase III: (10-12 months) – Legal Issues, HRO, Leadership, Ethics, Business of Healthcare
We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through:
- Clinical immersion with experiences in diverse units/areas
- Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Clinical narratives
- Evidence Based Practice Projects
- Grand Rounds
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
- Simulation
- Web-based learning
- U.S. citizen
- BSN or MPEN from a CCNE- or NLNAC-accredited program
- No history of paid RN work experience
- Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by program start date)
- Proficient in both spoken and written English
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commitment to complete 1-year program
- Stipend is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) based on the current year allocation rate
- Government health care medical plan
- 11 paid holidays
- Personal & sick leave accrued per pay period beginning on first day
- 100% protected time
- Clinical experiences with preceptor
- No holidays, weekends, or night shift
Application deadlines
Spring Cohort: January 3, 2022 (Intended start date February 28, 2022)
Summer Cohort: May 2, 2022 (Intended start date August 1, 2022)
Program Faculty
Gloria Gdovin DNP, RN, NPD-BC
Evidence-based Practice (CH)
Program Director, Nurse Residency
Gloria.Gdovin@va.gov
520-792-1450 extension 1-4418
Mobile: 520-312-7774
Sona Siegel MSN, RN, CNE
Nurse Residency Coordinator
Sona.Siegel@va.gov
520-792-1450 extension 1-4502