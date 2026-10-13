Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP)

The RN-TTP Residency program supports post-graduate registered nurses in their transition from academic settings to professional practice within a secure learning environment. This program features a robust 12-month curriculum that adheres to the standards set by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for Entry to Practice Residency Programs. Our curriculum is veteran-focused to better serve our nation's heroes. Residents will gain hands‑on experience within their assigned clinical unit and participate in shadowing opportunities across both inpatient and outpatient settings throughout the facility. In addition, they will engage in evidence‑based practice initiatives that strengthen their ability to integrate research and best practices into daily clinical decision‑making. Research consistently shows that new graduate nurses who complete residency programs demonstrate greater clinical competence, improved organizational and communication skills, reduced turnover, enhanced leadership abilities, and stronger interdisciplinary collaboration.