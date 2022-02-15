Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP)

The 12-month program will consist of three phases using the approximate timetables:

Phase I: (0-4 months) – Health Assessment & Documentation, Management of Care Delivery, Communication & EBP, and Avoidable Adverse Events

Phase II: (5-9 months) – Caring for the Postoperative Veteran, Professional Development, Mental Health, Cultural Competence, Culture of Safety, Avoidable Adverse Events, End of Life Care, Nursing Informatics, Incivility, The Art of Precepting, and Professional Development

Phase III: (10-12 months) – Legal Issues, HRO, Leadership, Ethics, Business of Healthcare

We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through: