Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP)
One nurse residency program offered at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson, Arizona is RNTTP. Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. This is an employee-based program available to associate degree nurses.
The RN-TTP Residency program supports post-graduate registered nurses in their transition from academic settings to professional practice within a secure learning environment. This program features a robust 12-month curriculum that adheres to the standards set by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for Entry to Practice Residency Programs. Our curriculum is veteran-focused to better serve our nation's heroes. Residents will gain hands‑on experience within their assigned clinical unit and participate in shadowing opportunities across both inpatient and outpatient settings throughout the facility. In addition, they will engage in evidence‑based practice initiatives that strengthen their ability to integrate research and best practices into daily clinical decision‑making. Research consistently shows that new graduate nurses who complete residency programs demonstrate greater clinical competence, improved organizational and communication skills, reduced turnover, enhanced leadership abilities, and stronger interdisciplinary collaboration.
Mission Statement
The mission of the SAVAHCS' RNTTP program is to bridge nursing academic education and professional nursing practice. It is designed to support RN residents as they transition from an entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse. The overarching goal is safe, high quality care for Veterans. The mission serves to provide a program which will further develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance, strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice, clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care and to formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
Goals
- Transition from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse, levels defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984)
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care
- Strengthen commitment to nursing as a professional career choice
Possible clinical opportunities
- Telemetry monitoring
- Emergency department (ED)
- Mental Health
- Outpatient settings- ambulatory care, wound, spinal cord clinic and specialty clinics
- PACU/OR
- Primary Care/Women Clinic
- PT/OT
- Pharmacy
- Bed control
Program Overview
- Evidence based program to support transition into first RN position
- Curriculum is designed in accordance with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs, which require a total of 208 hours of essential educational instruction.
- Comprehensive 12-month program to provide support for increasing competence and confidence
- Work schedule: will mirror preceptors schedule may include weekends and holidays.
- Includes didactic, simulation and experiential offerings to support development of competence and confidence
- Preceptor to support transition from novice to advanced beginner RN
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.
- Incorporate research-based evidence into practice.
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance.
Program Structure
We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through
- Clinical immersion with experiences in diverse units/areas
- Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Evidence Based Practice Projects
- Professional practice communities /councils
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
- Simulation
- Web-based learning
- Reflective journaling
Benefits of the program
- Structured mentoring and precepting experiences
- Networking with your colleagues
- Scheduled didactic days
- Clinical debriefing with a residency coordinator
- Extended nursing orientation to ease the transition into clinical practice
- Evidence based practice curriculum, and more!
- Full VA employee benefits
- 11 paid holidays
- Personal & sick leave accrued per pay period beginning on first day
Applicant Requirements
- Individuals working in their first nursing role and/or have less than one year of RN experience.
- Must have graduated from a pre-licensure nursing program accredited by the U.S. Department of Education recognized nursing accrediting agency or accredited/approved by an authorized regulatory body (e.g. state board of nursing).
- Associate Degree in Nursing (with NO prior RN experience).
- Current nursing license (obtained by program start date)
- U.S. citizen
- Proficient in both spoken and written English
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commitment to complete a 1-year program
Application deadlines:
- For the Fall cohort starting in August please send your completed RN-TTP Candidate Application Checklist to TucsonNurseRecruiter@VA.gov by April 1st.
- For the Spring cohort starting in March please send your completed RN-TTP Candidate Application Checklist to TucsonNurseRecruiter@VA.gov by December 1st.
Any Questions? Contact:
Valerie Lindsay MSN-Ed, RN, CV-BC
RN-TTP & VA-Step Coordinator
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Valerie.lindsay@va.gov
Alicia Guill MSN, RN, WTA-C
PB-RNR Program Director
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Alicia.Guill@va.gov
The (employee-based traineeship) entry-to-practice nurse residency program at (Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System) is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).