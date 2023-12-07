Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) VA-STEP (VA – Student Trainee Experience Program)
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson, Arizona is now accepting applications for the VA-STEP (VA – Student Trainee Experience Program). It is a summer training program for pre-licensure nursing students who have completed the final semester of their junior year in an CCNE-accredited baccalaureate program. The VA-STEP program provides an opportunity for students to develop competence in nursing, in addition to learning VA policies and procedures.
The student-trainee is expected to work 10 full-time weeks from late-May to early-August. Assigned units may include medical-surgical, critical care, and outpatient areas. Each assigned clinical area is three to five weeks in length. VA-STEPs do not work weekends, holidays, or nightshift.
Clinical experience for the VA STEP program will include competency-based clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor and participate in educational programs. The overall goal for SAVAHCS is to recruit a confident new graduate professional nurse into our nurse residency program. As a result of these experiences, the student will:
- Gain clinical experience with the Veteran population.
- Become familiar with policies, procedures, and program particular to the VA system.
- Obtain an overall view of the nursing profession and the various role components of the professional nurse.
The VA-STEP will present a case study to their fellow VA-STEP cohort, preceptors and other staff towards the end of the summer program. The case study will be a patient with whom the student has been assigned.
- U.S. citizen
- Successfully complete the final semester of junior year by the start of the program
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commit to working full-time for 10 weeks over the summer
- Cumulative GPA 3.0 or greater
- If selected, pass pre-employment physical, Federal background check, and drug test
Must not have service commitment to another institution after graduation
Application deadline: February 2, 2024
Program Faculty
Gloria Gdovin DNP, RN, NPD-BC
Evidence-based Practice (CH)
Program Director, Nurse Residency
Gloria.Gdovin@va.gov
520-792-1450 extension 1-4418
Mobile: 520-312-7774
Sona Siegel MSN, RN, CNE
Nurse Residency Coordinator
Sona.Siegel@va.gov
520-792-1450 Extension 1-4502