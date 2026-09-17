Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) VA-STEP (VA – Student Trainee Experience Program)
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson, Arizona is now accepting applications for the VA-STEP (VA – Student Trainee Experience Program). It is a summer training program for pre-licensure nursing students who have completed the final semester of their junior year in an CCNE-accredited baccalaureate program. The VA-STEP program provides an opportunity for students to develop competence in nursing, in addition to learning VA policies and procedures
The student-trainee is expected to work 10 full-time weeks from late-May to early-August. Assigned units may include medical-surgical, critical care, and outpatient areas.
Clinical experience for the VA STEP program will include competency-based clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor and participate in educational programs. The overall goal for SAVAHCS is to recruit a confident new graduate professional nurse into our nurse residency program. As a result of these experiences, the student will:
- Gain clinical experience with the Veteran population.
- Become familiar with policies, procedures, and program particular to the VA system.
- Obtain an overall view of the nursing profession and the various role components of the professional nurse.
The VA-STEP will present a case study to their fellow VA-STEP cohort, preceptors and other staff towards the end of the summer program. The case study will be a patient with whom the student has been assigned.
- U.S. citizen
- Successfully complete the final semester of junior year by the start of the program
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commit to working full-time for 10 weeks over the summer
- Cumulative GPA 3.0 or greater
- If selected, pass pre-employment physical, Federal background check, and drug test
Must not have service commitment to another institution after graduation
Please email the required packet items listed on the checklist and eligibility requirements to TucsonNurseRecruiter@VA.gov.
VA-Step application deadline:
February 1, 2027
Any Questions? Please Contact the Program Faculty:
Valerie Lindsay MSN-Ed, RN, CV-BC
RN-TTP & VA-Step Coordinator
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Valerie.lindsay@va.gov
Alicia Guill MSN, RN, WTA-C
PB-RNR Program Director
VA Southern Arizona health care
Email: Alicia.Guill@va.gov
Barbara O’Connor, RN
Nurse Recruiter