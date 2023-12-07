Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) VA-STEP (VA – Student Trainee Experience Program)

The student-trainee is expected to work 10 full-time weeks from late-May to early-August. Assigned units may include medical-surgical, critical care, and outpatient areas. Each assigned clinical area is three to five weeks in length. VA-STEPs do not work weekends, holidays, or nightshift.

Clinical experience for the VA STEP program will include competency-based clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor and participate in educational programs. The overall goal for SAVAHCS is to recruit a confident new graduate professional nurse into our nurse residency program. As a result of these experiences, the student will:

Gain clinical experience with the Veteran population. Become familiar with policies, procedures, and program particular to the VA system. Obtain an overall view of the nursing profession and the various role components of the professional nurse.

The VA-STEP will present a case study to their fellow VA-STEP cohort, preceptors and other staff towards the end of the summer program. The case study will be a patient with whom the student has been assigned.