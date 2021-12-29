Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Fisher House
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Fisher House located on the campus of the Tucson VA Medical Center provides a "home away from home" for loved ones of Veterans or Active Duty personnel receiving inpatient care from the Tucson VA.
The home features 16 private suites, each with its own bed and bathroom with a shower. Other amenities include a common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and living room with a library.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Guests must be family of active duty or Veteran in-patients, or those receiving extended, episodic out-patient therapies.
- Guests must reside more than 50 miles from the Tucson VA.
- Guests must be self-sufficient and able to independently care for themselves or be accompanied by a caregiver.
- Guests must be able to stay in an unsupervised setting.
How do I make a referral?
A consult has been developed to make referrals for families or loved ones to stay at the SAVAHCS Fisher House, contact your social worker directly to make a referral. If you do not have an assigned social worker, your provider (doctor or nurse practitioner) is able to make the referral as well. Referrals to the Fisher House should be done in advanced. Rooms are assigned on a first come first serve basis.
Volunteers and Community Support needed:
Our volunteers are one of the most vital parts of our mission. The Fisher House depends on volunteers and donors to enhance daily operation and program expansion. There are many ways for individuals or groups to volunteer and help our Veteran and military families. There are regular volunteer opportunities for those who are interested in having a consistent volunteer schedule, as well as occasional opportunities for groups or individuals who are interested in volunteering occasionally. Please contact the SAVAHCS Fisher manager via email at Arizona.FisherHouse@va.gov to learn more about volunteer opportunities or to get a current needs list for donations to the Arizona Fisher House.
Donations:
You can be a part of the Fisher House mission. The SAVAHCS Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support its programs. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House as well as to enhance the stay of guests. By donating directly to the SAVAHCS, you can be assured that 100 percent of your donation will be used to support the SAVAHCS Fisher House. To make a tax deductible donation to the SAVAHCS Fisher House, please contact the SAVAHCS Fisher House Manager at 520-838-3680.