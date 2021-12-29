Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Fisher House

Volunteers and Community Support needed:



Our volunteers are one of the most vital parts of our mission. The Fisher House depends on volunteers and donors to enhance daily operation and program expansion. There are many ways for individuals or groups to volunteer and help our Veteran and military families. There are regular volunteer opportunities for those who are interested in having a consistent volunteer schedule, as well as occasional opportunities for groups or individuals who are interested in volunteering occasionally. Please contact the SAVAHCS Fisher manager via email at Arizona.FisherHouse@va.gov to learn more about volunteer opportunities or to get a current needs list for donations to the Arizona Fisher House.

Donations:



You can be a part of the Fisher House mission. The SAVAHCS Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support its programs. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House as well as to enhance the stay of guests. By donating directly to the SAVAHCS, you can be assured that 100 percent of your donation will be used to support the SAVAHCS Fisher House. To make a tax deductible donation to the SAVAHCS Fisher House, please contact the SAVAHCS Fisher House Manager at 520-838-3680.