VA Southern Nevada health care
At VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Southern Nevada health care
Stories
On June 25, members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds paid a personal visit to the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, where they spent time with Veterans in inpatient care.
At 90 years old, Air Force Veteran Edmond Xavier Ramirez, Sr. continues to demonstrate that a fulfilling life is built on curiosity, resilience, and passion.
Events
Grief Group for grieving Veterans ages 55 and over, Mental Health, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
When
Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT
Where
Mental Health Building