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VA Southern Nevada health care

At VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Southern Nevada health care

Stories

On June 25, members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds paid a personal visit to the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, where they spent time with Veterans in inpatient care.

A military servicewoman shakes hands with a patient in a hospital bed.

At 90 years old, Air Force Veteran Edmond Xavier Ramirez, Sr. continues to demonstrate that a fulfilling life is built on curiosity, resilience, and passion.

Collage of an older man eating and another holding a book.

Events

Grief Group for grieving Veterans ages 55 and over, Mental Health, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

When

Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT

Where

Mental Health Building

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