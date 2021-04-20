North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

In 1971, St. Rose Dominican Hospital housed Southern Nevada's first VA presence as a satellite of the Reno VA Medical Center. In 1972, Veteran care increased in Southern Nevada and the first Outpatient Clinic was opened in Henderson, Nevada. In 1980, VA relocated to two buildings on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Patient care was provided in a two-story clinic Administrative services were located on the 5th and 6th floors in the Charleston Tower.

In 1994, VA became a full partner with the United States Air Force, 99th Medical Group.

VA managed 57 of the 114 beds at the newly constructed Mike O’Callaghan Federal Hospital; the first hospital built as a joint venture facility. In July 29, 1997, outpatient services began at 1700 Vegas Drive. The facility was named after Addeliar D. Guy III, a decorated Veteran of WWII and Korea, and Nevada’s first African-American District Court judge.

In 2004, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) transferred 150 acres to VA for new medical center for Southern Nevada; first time in recorded history that land was donated to the VA.

With the population growth of Las Vegas over the last several years, a comprehensive VA Medical Center was needed. In April 15, 2013 VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System opened the over one-million square foot North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is a 90-bed inpatient facility, LVR3, mental health, and diagnostic service center. We have expanded our services to include surgery, specialty medicine, and primary care. In addition, we provide rehabilitation, dentistry, geriatrics, and extended care services.

In approximately 2009, we opened our first 4 community-based outpatient clinics—in Clark County in the four corners of the Las Vegas Valley— Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest quadrants. We have community VA clinics in Pahrump and Laughlin Nevada to serve our rural Veteran population.

Today, Las Vegas health care provides world-class health care to more than 90,000 (60,183 FY21 VSSC Unique patients) Veterans in a 4-county area in Southern Nevada.

