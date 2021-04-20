Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant Services

To be determined

Catholic Mass:

to be determined

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplains Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT. Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.

Protestant Chaplains:

Dwight Webster, PhD.

Supervisory Chaplain

Phone: 702-275-3011

Howard C. Nelson, M. Div.

Phone: 702-275-3011

James Lewis, M. Div.

Phone: 702-275-3011

VA Medical Center 5D West Tower Chapel

Main Building

Fifth floor

Room 5D113

Map of North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus

Hours: 24/7