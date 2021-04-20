 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Chaplain services

VA Southern Nevada health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant Services
To be determined

Catholic Mass:
to be determined

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Contact a chaplain

For more information, please call our chaplains Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT. Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.

Protestant Chaplains:

Dwight Webster, PhD.
Supervisory Chaplain
Phone: 702-275-3011

Howard C. Nelson, M. Div.
Phone: 702-275-3011

 

James Lewis, M. Div.
Phone: 702-275-3011

 

VA Medical Center 5D West Tower Chapel

 

Main Building
Fifth floor
Room 5D113
Map of North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus
Hours:  24/7

Please see our chaplain services brochure

Chaplain Services Brochure ()
Last updated: