DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Nevada. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 N. Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Map of North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 46028

Pahrump

Phone: 775-209-0126

Mesquite (c/o Elk's Lodge)

Phone: 702-345-2811

Laughlin

Phone: 928-763-0028

Henderson

Phone: 702-249-4486

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.