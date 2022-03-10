VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Virtual Town Hall

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3 to 4 p.m., March 30, 2022.

Topics of discussion include a VASNHS COVID-19 update, information and status on programs and services, and a discussion on the various options available for accessing VA services.

Following VA updates, there will be moderated question and answer session and Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event.

The event is limited to 1,0000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application, Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the CIsco Webex Meetings application from the Apple Store or Google Store.