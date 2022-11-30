PACT Act Townhall and Resource Fair

PACT Act Week of Action Event and PACT Act Towhhall and Resource Fair

PACT Act Week of Action Event

PACT Act Townhall and Resource Fair

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, 2022

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office, will host a PACT Act Town Hall Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 to inform local Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden Aug. 10 and encourage them to learn more about the legislation and apply for any toxic exposure-related health care and benefits covered by the act, which they may have earned.

The resource fair will include representatives from: more than 20 areas including Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, Compensation & Pension, Enrollment, Human Resources,

Military to VA (M2VA), My HealtheVet, Prosthetics, Social Work, Telehealth, Women’s Health and more.

Learn more about the event:

https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/news-releases/vasnhs-to-…