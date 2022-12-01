Caregiver Celebration

You are cordially invited to a Caregiver Celebration Event Dec. 6, 2022 at VAMC Auditorium 10AM-1PM

You are cordially invited to a Caregiver Celebration Event

Tuesday, December 6, 20 at VAMC Auditorium, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (PST).

This year's theme is the "Year of the Caregiver".

We will have fun activities, giveaways, raffle prizes, and staff meet and greets.

Plus: free 10 minute chair massage.

For Veterans, we will have private Veteran Support Group held by Las Vegas Vet Center representatives.

Please RSVP to sheri.shileika@va.gov or Kristina.ricker-boles@va.gov by 12/5/2022