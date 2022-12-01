Caregiver Celebration
You are cordially invited to a Caregiver Celebration Event Dec. 6, 2022 at VAMC Auditorium 10AM-1PM
When:
Tue. Dec 6, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Auditorium 1C166
Cost:
Free
You are cordially invited to a Caregiver Celebration Event
Tuesday, December 6, 20 at VAMC Auditorium, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (PST).
This year's theme is the "Year of the Caregiver".
We will have fun activities, giveaways, raffle prizes, and staff meet and greets.
Plus: free 10 minute chair massage.
For Veterans, we will have private Veteran Support Group held by Las Vegas Vet Center representatives.
Please RSVP to sheri.shileika@va.gov or Kristina.ricker-boles@va.gov by 12/5/2022See more events