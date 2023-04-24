Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair April 28

VASNHS hosting Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair April 28

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall in the auditorium of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

This event will be a 60-minute moderated Town Hall featuring representatives from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration and state leadership. Topics of discussion include national and local activities and initiatives such as the PACT Act. Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov prior to the event.

Additionally, there will be a Resource Fair from 2-4 p.m. outside of the auditorium. The resource fair will include representatives from: Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, Enrollment, My HealtheVet, Telehealth, and more.

All are also welcomed to attend a Last Roll Call of Remembrance Service from 12-1 p.m. in the Auditorium. The VASNHS Chaplain Service will honor and celebrate the lives of Veterans and employees who have passed away in 2023.