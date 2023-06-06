Blood Drive
When:
Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
Blood Drive
Friday, June 16, 2023
10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
VA North Las Vegas Medical Center
Building 1, First floor
Auditorium 1C166
Schedule your appointment to Give Blood at https://donors.vitalant.org and search for available times
with Blood Drive code: L1Z31
Or contact Leanne Beasley@va.gov
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14543