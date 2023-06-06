Skip to Content
Blood Drive

When:

Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Auditorium

Cost:

Free

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System 
Schedule your appointment to Give Blood at https://donors.vitalant.org and search for available times
with Blood Drive code: L1Z31
Or contact Leanne Beasley@va.gov

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14543

Last updated: