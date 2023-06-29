Laughlin Veterans Town Hall July 13

When: Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PT Where: Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029 Laughlin, NV Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits, and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

