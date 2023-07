Gerofit Program

Gerofit, senior exercise program, geriatric, health, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

Gerofit Program

Gerofit is an exercise program that promotes health & wellness for Veterans. We offer both an on-site and virtual option.

Physical Medicine and Rehab (702) 791-9052

Every week Monday - Friday

On-site: M/W/F at 09:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

T/Th at 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ; Virtual: M/W/F @ 1100-1200 and T/Th @ 1400-1500

Consult Required: Yes

All consults must be approved and submitted by the Veteran's Primary Care Provider.

View other times for this event