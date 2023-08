Gerofit Program

Physical Medicine and Rehab Kinesiotherapy Gerofit Program, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

Physical Medicine and Rehab Kinesiotherapy

Gerofit Program

Gerofit is an exercise

Program that promotes health and wellness for Veterans.

We offer both an on-site and virtual option.

Every week

Monday - Friday

On-site:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

09:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

and 10:00 a.m.-1100 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday at 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Virtual:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

and Tuesday and Thursday

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Building 5, Room 1F119

Consult Required:

Yes, All consults must

be approved and

submitted by the Veteran's

Primary Care Provider.

Physical Medicine and Rehab

(702) 791-9052 and

Ask for

Melissa Hosford or

Imani Quinn

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 18955

