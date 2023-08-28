Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Nutrition, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
When:
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, Room 1B207
Cost:
Free
Nutrition and Food Service
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Face-to-face nutrition and
cooking classes for up to
8 veterans on off numbered months
Every Thursday
during odd numbered months
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Building 1, Room 1B207
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen is
behind a locked door.
Veterans should proceed to
waiting area outside of the Geriatric Clinic
Consult Required:
No - Veteran should request a return to clinic order
from their dietitian to get booked for these classes.
Starting October 2023,
there will be a monthly Intro to Healthy Teaching Class that Veterans can self schedule
into by calling:
Main Office: 702-791-9024 (press 2)
to book an appointment into
LAS VVC DIETITIAN INTRO GRP
or ask your healthcare team for a referral
Point of Contact:
Renee Conklin
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 19457
Patricia Monica Lobo
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 18989
HTK room
HTK room
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 13162