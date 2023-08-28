Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Nutrition, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

Nutrition and Food Service

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Face-to-face nutrition and

cooking classes for up to

8 veterans on off numbered months

Every Thursday

during odd numbered months

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Building 1, Room 1B207

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen is

behind a locked door.

Veterans should proceed to

waiting area outside of the Geriatric Clinic

Consult Required:

No - Veteran should request a return to clinic order

from their dietitian to get booked for these classes.

Starting October 2023,

there will be a monthly Intro to Healthy Teaching Class that Veterans can self schedule

into by calling:

Main Office: 702-791-9024 (press 2)

to book an appointment into

LAS VVC DIETITIAN INTRO GRP

or ask your healthcare team for a referral



Point of Contact:

Renee Conklin

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 19457

Patricia Monica Lobo

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 18989

HTK room

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 13162