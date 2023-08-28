Skip to Content
Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Nutrition, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

When:

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Building 1, Room 1B207

Cost:

Free

Nutrition and Food Service
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Face-to-face nutrition and
cooking classes for up to
8 veterans on off numbered months
Every Thursday
during odd numbered months
10:00 a.m. -  11:30 a.m.
Building 1, Room 1B207
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen is
behind a locked door.
Veterans should proceed to
waiting area outside of the Geriatric Clinic

Consult Required:
No - Veteran should request a return to clinic order
from their dietitian to get booked for these classes. 
Starting October 2023,
there will be a monthly Intro to Healthy Teaching Class that Veterans can self schedule
into by calling:

Main Office: 702-791-9024 (press 2)

to book an appointment into 
LAS VVC DIETITIAN INTRO GRP
or ask your healthcare team for a referral

Point of Contact:
Renee Conklin

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 19457

Patricia Monica Lobo 

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 18989

HTK room

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 13162

