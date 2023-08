Women's Intro to Whole Health

Women's Intro to Whole Health, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

Whole Health

Women's Intro to Whole Health

Entry point for Veterans

into 'The Pathway' and

Well-being programming

that we offer at the Las Vegas VA.

Third Thursday of the month

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Building 1, Room 3A345

Women's Health Clinic

No contact:

Whole Health at

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708

For questions and more information and for help with scheduling:



Karen Garrett:

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708

Adria Coggan

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 15501

View other times for this event