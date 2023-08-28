Whole Health Women's THRIVE Group 14-week
Women's THRIVE Group, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
When:
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, Room 5D117
Cost:
Free
Whole Health
Women's THRIVE Group
14-week series
Teaches circle of health principles plus creativity,
mindfulness, financial and sexual health.
Every Tuesday for
14 weeks starting
Sept. 12, 2023
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Building 1, Room 5D117
Room next to Chapel
on the 5th floor
Consult Required:
No, contact Whole Health at
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Questions and more information
Point of Contact:
Karen Garrett
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Adria Coggan
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 15501
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar