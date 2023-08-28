Skip to Content
Whole Health Women's THRIVE Group 14-week

Women's THRIVE Group, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

When:

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Building 1, Room 5D117

Cost:

Free

Whole Health
Women's THRIVE Group
14-week series
Teaches circle of health principles plus creativity,
mindfulness, financial and sexual health.
Every Tuesday for
14 weeks starting
Sept. 12, 2023
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Building 1, Room 5D117
Room next to Chapel
on the 5th floor
Consult Required:
No, contact Whole Health at

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708

Questions and more information

Point of Contact:
Karen Garrett

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708

Adria Coggan

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 15501

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

