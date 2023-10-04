Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Breast Cancer Support Group

Breast Cancer Support Group Flyer, in coordination with Catherine Spencer and Vienna Herrera-Austria, LCSW Facilitators.

When:

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Building 1, 3rd Floor, ​VA North Las Vegas Medical Center - Suite 3A-333

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

Breast Cancer Support Group

In coordination with Catherine Spencer and Vienna Herrera-Austria, LCSW Facilitators

In-person and Virtual Support Group

3Rd Thursday of Every Month

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Contact Cindy Clements-Miller

702-791-9000 ext. 14358

Learn more about the Women’s Health Center.

See more events

Last updated: