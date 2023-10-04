Breast Cancer Support Group
When:
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, 3rd Floor, VA North Las Vegas Medical Center - Suite 3A-333
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
In coordination with Catherine Spencer and Vienna Herrera-Austria, LCSW Facilitators
In-person and Virtual Support Group
3Rd Thursday of Every Month
1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Contact Cindy Clements-Miller
702-791-9000 ext. 14358
