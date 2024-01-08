Veterans Hiring Event

Veteran attendees can expect to meet with representatives from various industries, engage in networking opportunities, and explore career paths that align with their unique skill sets.

Veterans Hiring Even February 15, 2024

Then, Veterans Readiness and Employment will be onsite to help explore employment options and address education or training needs.

Walk-ins are welcome.