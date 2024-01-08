Veterans Hiring Event
Veteran attendees can expect to meet with representatives from various industries, engage in networking opportunities, and explore career paths that align with their unique skill sets.
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
First Floor
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Then, Veterans Readiness and Employment will be onsite to help explore employment options and address education or training needs.
Walk-ins are welcome.See more events