VA Caregiver Support Program Collaborates with Partners to Offer Vital CPR Training for Veteran Caregivers
When:
Fri. Jan 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:45 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is pleased to announce a significant initiative aimed at empowering caregivers of Veterans with crucial lifesaving skills. In collaboration with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Simulation Learning, Evaluation, Assessment, and Research Network (SIMLEARN), CSP will be hosting two free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training sessions at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12, 2024
- Time Slots:
- Morning Session: 9 - 11:15 a.m.
- Afternoon Session: 12:30 - 2:45 p.m.