Heart Health Fair
American Heart Health Month Heart Heath Fair with the theme of All Hearts on Deck event flyer
When:
Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
First Floor, Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
VASNHS is inviting Veterans, Caregivers, and stakeholders to a American Heart Health Month, Heart Heath Fair with the theme of "All Hearts on Deck" event.
Wear Red on February 16, 2024 to show support.
When: Friday, February 16, 2024
Where: VA North Las Vegas Medical Center Auditorium
Time: 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.
Event Details:
Whole Health Service
Caress Baltimore, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Coordinator
Samantha Rubenstein, Whole Health Education Coordinator
Women's Health Center
Cindy Clements-Miller, Women Veterans Program Manager
Cardiology Service
