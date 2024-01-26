Skip to Content

Heart Health Fair

American Heart Health Month Heart Heath Fair with the theme of All Hearts on Deck event flyer

American Heart Health Month Heart Heath Fair with the theme of All Hearts on Deck event flyer

When:

Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

First Floor, Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

VASNHS is inviting Veterans, Caregivers, and stakeholders to a American Heart Health Month, Heart Heath Fair with the theme of "All Hearts on Deck" event.

Wear Red on February 16, 2024 to show support.   

When: Friday, February 16, 2024

Where: VA North Las Vegas Medical Center Auditorium

Time: 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. 

Event Details:

Whole Health Service

Caress Baltimore,  Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Coordinator

Samantha Rubenstein, Whole Health Education Coordinator

Women's Health Center

Cindy Clements-Miller, Women Veterans Program Manager

Cardiology Service

Cardiology Staff

See more events

Last updated: