VA and Valley team up to employ Veterans

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Las Vegas area businesses and federal agencies have partnered with VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) to host an upcoming employment fair, focused on supporting the men and women who have served our nation. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center auditorium, located at 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89086.

“This initiative reflects VASNHS' commitment to recognizing the valuable skills and experiences that Veterans bring to the workforce,” says Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Derrick Love. “The fair aims to connect Veterans with meaningful employment opportunities within the valley and other participating companies.”

Walk-ins are welcome and participants include Allegiant Airlines, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Resorts World, Kia Motors, other federal agencies, and many more local businesses. Veteran attendees will be able to meet with representatives from various industries, engage in networking opportunities, and explore career paths that align with their unique skills.

“We look forward to joining forces with the community to empower our nation's heroes in their pursuit of fulfilling careers.” says Love. “Showcasing a commitment to hiring and supporting Veterans, it fosters an inclusive and supportive work environment, VA believes that Veterans can thrive and contribute significantly to the success of our communities.”

The Veteran Benefits Administration’s Veterans Readiness and Employment program will also be onsite to assist Veterans with exploring employment options and address education or training needs.