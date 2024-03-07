PACT Act Resource Fair and Town Hall
PACT Act, Resource Fair, Veterans Town Hall, March 23, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
When:
Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, First Floor, Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
To help Veterans better understand their PACT Act options and assist with claims and enrollment, VA will host a PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Event:
Staff will be available to provide information and answer questions regarding PACT Act. On-site services during the event include benefit claims assistance, healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screenings, and an environmental registry class.
