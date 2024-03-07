PACT Act Resource Fair and Town Hall

PACT Act, Resource Fair, Veterans Town Hall, March 23, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

To help Veterans better understand their PACT Act options and assist with claims and enrollment, VA will host a PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Event:

Staff will be available to provide information and answer questions regarding PACT Act. On-site services during the event include benefit claims assistance, healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screenings, and an environmental registry class.

