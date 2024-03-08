Skip to Content

Women's Health Month Meet and Greet

When:

Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

3rd Floor, Women's Health Center

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

In celebration of Women's Health Month, we are inviting women Veterans to a Meet and Greet with the Women's Health Center Staff. 

