Women's Health Month Meet and Greet
women Veterans, Meet and Greet, Women's Health Center, North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
3rd Floor, Women's Health Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
In celebration of Women's Health Month, we are inviting women Veterans to a Meet and Greet with the Women's Health Center Staff.
