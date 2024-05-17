Day of Gratitude for Veterans and Military event Day of Gratitude, Allegiant Stadium, Veteran Event, Military Event When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Allegiant Stadium 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Las Vegas, NV Get directions on Google Maps to Allegiant Stadium Cost: Free





DAY OF GRATITUDE INFORMATION SHEET

This information sheet outlines what is permitted (YES) and what is not permitted (NO) during the event and on the Allegiant Stadium property. Any individual or organization found in violation will be asked to leave the premises. Let's work together to ensure a memorable and respectful event for all.

ABSOLUTELY NO

No Membership Applications: Membership applications for any organization are strictly prohibited from being conducted anywhere on the Allegiant Stadium property. While you may discuss your organization, no applications will be processed on-site.

No Sales or Financial Transactions: Selling of any items or conducting financial transactions for any organization is not allowed on the property. The only exception is for donation purposes. Prior approval from either Bob Maxwell or Dan Kamanao is required, and receipts must be provided.

No Movement of Furniture: Once chairs and tables are set up, they are not to be moved. Please respect the designated layout.

Explanation: These rules are in place at the request of our hosts, The Raiders, who have generously provided their home for our event, the Allegiant Stadium 1st level concourse and playing field. Additionally, your presence here signifies an opportunity to share your skills, knowledge, and experiences with Veterans, Military members, and their families. Let's collaborate and make a positive impact!

YES

If you have questions related to the VA or any other topic listed below, please direct them to the designated VA area during the event. Feel free to accompany individuals to the VA section and provide assistance with respect and empathy, as you would for your own family.

Some of the VA Health Available Resources: (Final decision is TBD, but it will be BIG)

Anxiety

PTSD

Bipolar

Substance Use

Depression

Suicide Prevention

Effects of TBI

Tobacco Use

Military Sexual Trauma

Schizophrenia

Diabetes

Eye Care

Signing Up with the VA for Healthcare Benefits

The VA will be the mainstay for healthcare services. This list may change.

Transitioning to Civilian Life:

Resume Writing

Interview Skills

Job Searching

Financial Assistance:

Rental & Mortgage Assistance

Utility Assistance

Vehicle Payment Assistance

Investing

Banking

Help with Evictions

Sealing Eviction Records

VA Disability Claims

Life Insurance

Business Support:

Licensing

Starting a Business

Applying with the State

Legal Requirements

Type of Business – Corp, LLC, Non-Profit, Sole, etc.

Other Support Services:

Food Assistance (SNAP)

WIC Program

Healthcare Screenings

Home Repair Assistance

Car Repair Assistance

Thank you for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines. Let's make this "DAY OF GRATITUDE" a memorable and supportive event for all attendees.

For more information contact:

Bob Maxwell , President / Founder, Air Force Veteran

bob@voiceoftheveteran.org

Dan Kamanao, Vice President, Marine Corps Veteran (Ret.)

dan@voiceoftheveteran.org