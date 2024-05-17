Day of Gratitude for Veterans and Military event
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Allegiant Stadium
3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118
Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
DAY OF GRATITUDE INFORMATION SHEET
This information sheet outlines what is permitted (YES) and what is not permitted (NO) during the event and on the Allegiant Stadium property. Any individual or organization found in violation will be asked to leave the premises. Let's work together to ensure a memorable and respectful event for all.
ABSOLUTELY NO
No Membership Applications: Membership applications for any organization are strictly prohibited from being conducted anywhere on the Allegiant Stadium property. While you may discuss your organization, no applications will be processed on-site.
No Sales or Financial Transactions: Selling of any items or conducting financial transactions for any organization is not allowed on the property. The only exception is for donation purposes. Prior approval from either Bob Maxwell or Dan Kamanao is required, and receipts must be provided.
No Movement of Furniture: Once chairs and tables are set up, they are not to be moved. Please respect the designated layout.
Explanation: These rules are in place at the request of our hosts, The Raiders, who have generously provided their home for our event, the Allegiant Stadium 1st level concourse and playing field. Additionally, your presence here signifies an opportunity to share your skills, knowledge, and experiences with Veterans, Military members, and their families. Let's collaborate and make a positive impact!
YES
If you have questions related to the VA or any other topic listed below, please direct them to the designated VA area during the event. Feel free to accompany individuals to the VA section and provide assistance with respect and empathy, as you would for your own family.
Some of the VA Health Available Resources: (Final decision is TBD, but it will be BIG)
- Anxiety
- PTSD
- Bipolar
- Substance Use
- Depression
- Suicide Prevention
- Effects of TBI
- Tobacco Use
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Schizophrenia
- Diabetes
- Eye Care
- Signing Up with the VA for Healthcare Benefits
- The VA will be the mainstay for healthcare services. This list may change.
Transitioning to Civilian Life:
- Resume Writing
- Interview Skills
- Job Searching
Financial Assistance:
- Rental & Mortgage Assistance
- Utility Assistance
- Vehicle Payment Assistance
- Investing
- Banking
- Help with Evictions
- Sealing Eviction Records
- VA Disability Claims
- Life Insurance
Business Support:
- Licensing
- Starting a Business
- Applying with the State
- Legal Requirements
- Type of Business – Corp, LLC, Non-Profit, Sole, etc.
Other Support Services:
- Food Assistance (SNAP)
- WIC Program
- Healthcare Screenings
- Home Repair Assistance
- Car Repair Assistance
Thank you for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines. Let's make this "DAY OF GRATITUDE" a memorable and supportive event for all attendees.
For more information contact:
Bob Maxwell , President / Founder, Air Force Veteran
bob@voiceoftheveteran.org
Dan Kamanao, Vice President, Marine Corps Veteran (Ret.)
dan@voiceoftheveteran.org