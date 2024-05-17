Writers of the Storm Veterans Mental Health event for Veterans and Staff

Writers of the Storm, poetry, music, art, open mic, event, Mental Health Month

When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Outdoor Atrium 6900 North Pecos Road North Las Vegas, NV Get directions on Google Maps to North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting an open mic, music, poetry and art event at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Outdoor Atrium next to the VCS Patriot Café.

Writer's of the Storm, event is held to promote positive creative expressions for May's Mental Health Awareness Month.

Writers of the Storm presented an opportunity for Veterans and staff to express themselves through poetry, photography and musical endeavors. Participants expressed their recovery journey, which proved to be a healing event for everyone in attendance.

For more Information, Contact

J.R. Nicholson, Medical Support Assistant, Behavioral Health

702-791-9089