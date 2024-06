Combat Recovery Group, mental health, Veteran, class

When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT Repeats Where: Cost: Free





Combat Recovery Group (open to any Veteran who served in a combat theater after 1990)

F2F every other Tuesday 10-11 a.m.

Open-Have your provider place a Peer Support Consult and place note in comments for referral to this group

Robert Moering, PsyD

(702) 754-4674

or Peer Support Specialist