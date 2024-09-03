Skip to Content

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System 
Presents
The Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ
When: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Location: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. 
Event Details: Free Food, Entertainment, Music, Car Show

 

