VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Presents The Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ
Veterans appreciation, event, car show, BBQ food, Las Vegas, Veterans Affairs
When:
Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Parking Lot
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
Presents
The Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ
When: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Location: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Event Details: Free Food, Entertainment, Music, Car Show