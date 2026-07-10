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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Southern Nevada health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Joseph Lasky LCSW

Suicide Prevention Program Manager

VA Southern Nevada health care

Phone:

Jessica Dimick

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Southern Nevada health care

Phone:

Jennifer Cabinte

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Southern Nevada health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Phone: 1-702-791-9000, ext. 44681

Voicemail only that is monitored Monday-Friday from 07:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

After hours call the Veterans Crisis Line:

Phone: 988, press 1

Mental Health Crisis Hold Packet - Nevada form for emergency admission for mentally ill person:

Form download from State of Nevada: Mental Health Crisis Hold Packet (nv.gov)

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Southern Nevada is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access PTSD health services through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

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