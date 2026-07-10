Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Southern Nevada health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Joseph Lasky LCSW
Suicide Prevention Program Manager
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone:
Jessica Dimick
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone:
Jennifer Cabinte
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Phone: 1-702-791-9000, ext. 44681
Voicemail only that is monitored Monday-Friday from 07:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
After hours call the Veterans Crisis Line:
Phone: 988, press 1
Mental Health Crisis Hold Packet - Nevada form for emergency admission for mentally ill person:
Form download from State of Nevada: Mental Health Crisis Hold Packet (nv.gov)