Master Chief Petty Officer Jesse Dean VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including treatment for hearing loss (audiology and speech), laboratory and pathology services, telehealth services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Master Chief Petty Officer Jesse Dean VA Clinic in Laughlin, Nevada.
Location and contact information
Address
3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029-0423
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
Dispatch Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14480
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Southern Nevada health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Learn more about VA Home Telehealth Virtual Care