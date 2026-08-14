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Master Chief Petty Officer Jesse Dean VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including treatment for hearing loss (audiology and speech), laboratory and pathology services, telehealth services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Master Chief Petty Officer Jesse Dean VA Clinic in Laughlin, Nevada.

Location and contact information

Address

3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029-0423

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Master Chief Petty Officer Jesse Dean VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

Dispatch Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14480

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Southern Nevada health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about VA Home Telehealth Virtual Care

Learn more about telehealth

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