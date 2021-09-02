Additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals
September 2, 2021
Las Vegas , NV — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System offering additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — On Aug. 12, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an additional dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals – specifically, organ transplant recipients and those diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. People with significant immunocompromise are at increased risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. Recent studies indicate there is a reduced antibody response in immunocompromised individuals after they have been fully vaccinated, and data suggests an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose enhances their antibody responses.
Beginning Sept. 2, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will begin offering an additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose to immunocompromised Veterans on an appointment-only basis. VASNHS is currently contacting Veterans who meet the current criteria to schedule an appointment. The additional doses will be scheduled for a special vaccination clinic at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Immunocompromised individuals who would like to schedule an appointment for their additional dose should call:
COVID-19 appointment scheduling phone number:
VA is awaiting final CDC and FDA guidance to provide additional doses to non-immunocompromised individuals. For the latest VA information about COVID-19 booster shots and additional doses, visit:
https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/booster-shots-and-additional-doses/
John Archiquette, Public Affairs Officer
702-791-9003