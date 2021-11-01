News releases
Las Vegas Veterans Affairs is hiring 45 registered nurses, offering variety of incentivesAugust 19, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hiring 45 nurses for a variety of positions at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
VA provides Veterans myriad of resources in wake of Afghanistan eventsAugust 18, 2021
With the recent news surrounding the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s a particularly emotional time for many Veterans, as well as their family members, survivors, and caregivers.