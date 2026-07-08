News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
February 18, 2025
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting its quarterly Veterans Town Hall from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event is hosted in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center’s main auditorium.
February 18, 2025
The Las Vegas Fisher House on the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus is hosting an open house Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
February 6, 2025
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting an employment fair from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on March 26 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium.
February 6, 2025
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has reopened valet parking for Veterans at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Valet services are available at the East, West and Emergency Department entrances from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all Federal holidays.
January 10, 2025
In order to increase patient privacy and security and streamline the sign-in process VA is changing the way Veterans access their healthcare online.
January 7, 2025
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (VAMC) and all outlying clinics will remain open for the Jan. 9 Day of Mourning, however some administrative services will be closed.
November 25, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, from 1-2 p.m.
November 19, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, from 1-2 p.m.
October 29, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will temporarily close its operating rooms between Nov. 12 to Dec. 22 for minor construction and to remove and replace operating room equipment that is nearing the end of its service life.
October 10, 2024
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.