News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
September 27, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is proud to announce that Jack Ford has been awarded the Department of Veteran Affairs’ Volunteer of the Year award, recognizing his remarkable dedication to Veterans for nearly 24 years.
September 3, 2024
As the flu season approaches, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is encouraging all Veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus.
September 3, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the City of Las Vegas Department of Cultural Affairs and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, will co-host the third annual Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition September 14.
August 15, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) reestablishes itself within a premier group of organizations that have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
June 24, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Laughlin Library, from 11am - 3: p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024.
May 10, 2024
VA’s 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.
March 21, 2024
Three Veterans from Southern Nevada will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
March 15, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office will host a PACT Act-focused town hall and resource fair in the auditorium of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 23.
March 4, 2024
Today, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
February 20, 2024
The Las Vegas Fisher House on the North Las Vegas Medical Center campus is hosting an open house Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will showcase how the house is a “home away from home,” a place of comfort for families to be together while a loved one in undergoing medical treatment.