VA provides Veterans myriad of resources in wake of Afghanistan events
PRESS RELEASE
August 18, 2021
Las Vegas , NV — With the recent news surrounding the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s a particularly emotional time for many Veterans, as well as their family members, survivors, and caregivers.
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants those affected to know that a variety of resources are available – both locally and nationally – to help those who experiencing challenges related to current events.
“We want to remind the Veterans we serve that you are not alone and your sacrifices were not in vain,” said Dr. Heather Manor, Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Behavioral Health at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. “Veterans may be questioning the meaning of their service or if it was worth their sacrifices. If you are feeling this way or you want additional support VA is here to help.”
Locally, Las Vegas valley Vet Centers and VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are offering the following open groups for Veterans affected by recent events along with their regular adjustment counseling services:
Henderson Vet Center
400 North Stephanie, Suite 180
Henderson, NV 89014
702-791-9100
The Henderson Vet Center will be hosting a weekly group on Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. facilitated by Jim Powers, MSW. Anyone interested in attending this group can contact Jim at 702-791-9100 for further information or are welcome to walk-in for the group.
Las Vegas Vet Center
7455 W. Washington Ave, Suite 240
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-791-9170
The Las Vegas Vet Center will be hosting a weekly group on Fridays from 2-4:30 p.m. facilitated by Joseph Lasky LCSW. Anyone interested in attending this group can contact Joe at 702-791-9170 for further information or are welcome to just show up to the group. Veterans are welcome to show up for group anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Veterans do not have to enroll in The Vet Center program or fill out any paperwork to attend either of these groups. The group facilitators, Jim and Joe, are both OEF and OIF Veterans.
The Vet Center Call Center 1-877-927-8387 is an around the clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life. The staff is comprised of combat Veterans from several eras as well as family’s members of combat Veterans. This benefit is prepaid through the Veteran’s military service.
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
VASNHS will be hosting a weekly group for Veterans impacted by the recent events in Afghanistan on Mondays from 2-3pm held virtually and in-person at the VA Medical Center, Mental Health building. This group will be facilitated by Dr. Robert Moering and Chris Fairweather, Peer Support Specialist. Both staff members are Veterans.
password: OEFOIF@2001
join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access code: 199 924 5482
In-Person: Mental Health Rooms 211/213, located at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas NV 89086.
VASNHS will also be hosting a weekly group for Veterans impacted by the recent events in Afghanistan on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. virtually. This group will be facilitated by James Taylor, LCSW and Andy Draper, Peer Support Specialist. Both staff members are Veterans.
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/webappng/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/info/0bca28a26ef34d3f930f46a44c1dd6a1?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=maae510c5251b4617ed697b28184122d9
Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Meeting number (access code): 199 230 4229
Meeting password: zbSxVN3S*39 +14043971596,,1992304229##
Chaplain Assistance
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Chaplain Service also offers services to Veterans and families. They can be reached at 702-275-3011.
Same-Day Mental Health Services
If a Veteran has an urgent mental health need, he or she can access same-day services from a health care professional by visiting one of VASNHS’s outpatient clinics during regular business hours or virtually by calling the medical center’s Behavioral Health Clinic at 702-791-9062 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
NOTE: Access to same-day services doesn’t replace emergency care and Veterans should always call 911 or report to the closest emergency room during a medical emergency.
Additional VA and Community Resources available include:
- Veterans Crisis Line - If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
- For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
- VA Mental Health Services Guide - This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
- MakeTheConnection.net - information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
- RallyPoint - Talk to other Veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement?
- Download VA's self-help apps - Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Request a Peer Mentor
- VA Women Veterans Call Center - Call or text 1-855-829-6636
(M-F 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. & SAT 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET)
- VA Caregiver Support Line - Call 1-855-260-3274
(Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.& Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET)
- Together We Served -Find your battle buddies through unit pages
- George W. Bush Institute - Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes - Join the Community
- American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network - Peer Support and Mentoring
- Team Red, White & Blue - Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area.
- Student Veterans of America - Find a campus chapter to connect with.
- Team Rubicon - Find a local support squad.
John Archiquette, Public Affairs Officer
702-791-9003