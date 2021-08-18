VA provides Veterans myriad of resources in wake of Afghanistan events

PRESS RELEASE

August 18, 2021

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.- With the recent news surrounding the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s a particularly emotional time for many Veterans, as well as their family members, survivors, and caregivers.



The Department of Veterans Affairs wants those affected to know that a variety of resources are available – both locally and nationally – to help those who experiencing challenges related to current events.



“We want to remind the Veterans we serve that you are not alone and your sacrifices were not in vain,” said Dr. Heather Manor, Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Behavioral Health at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. “Veterans may be questioning the meaning of their service or if it was worth their sacrifices. If you are feeling this way or you want additional support VA is here to help.”



Locally, Las Vegas valley Vet Centers and VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are offering the following open groups for Veterans affected by recent events along with their regular adjustment counseling services:



Henderson Vet Center

400 North Stephanie, Suite 180

Henderson, NV 89014

702-791-9100

The Henderson Vet Center will be hosting a weekly group on Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. facilitated by Jim Powers, MSW. Anyone interested in attending this group can contact Jim at 702-791-9100 for further information or are welcome to walk-in for the group.

Las Vegas Vet Center

7455 W. Washington Ave, Suite 240

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-791-9170

The Las Vegas Vet Center will be hosting a weekly group on Fridays from 2-4:30 p.m. facilitated by Joseph Lasky LCSW. Anyone interested in attending this group can contact Joe at 702-791-9170 for further information or are welcome to just show up to the group. Veterans are welcome to show up for group anytime between 2-4 p.m.

Veterans do not have to enroll in The Vet Center program or fill out any paperwork to attend either of these groups. The group facilitators, Jim and Joe, are both OEF and OIF Veterans.

The Vet Center Call Center 1-877-927-8387 is an around the clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life. The staff is comprised of combat Veterans from several eras as well as family’s members of combat Veterans. This benefit is prepaid through the Veteran’s military service.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

VASNHS will be hosting a weekly group for Veterans impacted by the recent events in Afghanistan on Mondays from 2-3pm held virtually and in-person at the VA Medical Center, Mental Health building. This group will be facilitated by Dr. Robert Moering and Chris Fairweather, Peer Support Specialist. Both staff members are Veterans.

OEF/OIF Support Group

password: OEFOIF@2001

join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Access code: 199 924 5482

In-Person: Mental Health Rooms 211/213, located at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas NV 89086.

VASNHS will also be hosting a weekly group for Veterans impacted by the recent events in Afghanistan on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. virtually. This group will be facilitated by James Taylor, LCSW and Andy Draper, Peer Support Specialist. Both staff members are Veterans.

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/webappng/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/info/0bca28a26ef34d3f930f46a44c1dd6a1?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=maae510c5251b4617ed697b28184122d9

Join by phone

1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Meeting number (access code): 199 230 4229

Meeting password: zbSxVN3S*39 +14043971596,,1992304229##

Chaplain Assistance

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Chaplain Service also offers services to Veterans and families. They can be reached at 702-275-3011.



Same-Day Mental Health Services

If a Veteran has an urgent mental health need, he or she can access same-day services from a health care professional by visiting one of VASNHS’s outpatient clinics during regular business hours or virtually by calling the medical center’s Behavioral Health Clinic at 702-791-9062 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.



NOTE: Access to same-day services doesn’t replace emergency care and Veterans should always call 911 or report to the closest emergency room during a medical emergency.



Additional VA and Community Resources available include: