VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosting a Virtual Veterans Town Hall March 30

PRESS RELEASE

March 24, 2022

Las Vegas , NV — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Topics include a VASNHS COVID-19 update, information and status on programs and services, and a discussion on the various options available for accessing VASNHS services.

Following VA updates, there will be a moderated question and answer session, and Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event.

The event is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)

1. Go to https://bit.ly/3HUpqbr on a web browser or smart phone to link to the website.

2. Meeting Number: 2761 377 8217

3. Password: VALasVegas2022!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)

1. Call 1-404-397-1596

2. Access Code: 276 137 78217 ##

ATTENTION MEDIA: For queries or more information regarding this release, please email vhalaspao@va.gov or call VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at (702) 791-9000 extensions 19003 or 19004.