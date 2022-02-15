VASNHS participates in National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 15, 2022

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will recognize and honor local Veterans between Feb. 14-18 as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a week-long commemoration for Veterans.

This is an opportunity to say thank you to a special group of men and women, the more than 9 million Veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for in VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, domiciliaries,

and nursing homes.

During the National Salute, VA invites organizations, groups, and individuals to express their appreciation to veteran patients.

“National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is our opportunity to say thank you to the more than 70,000 Veterans that we serve,” said VASNHS Executive Director William Caron. “As we take a moment to salute our Veteran patients, we also recognize the efforts of volunteers and community members who help support our mission and we encourage all those in Southern Nevada to reach out to VASNHS to explore more ways to give back."

At VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly Voluntary Service, plans to distribute items of appreciation to our Veteran patients throughout National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

This year, schools, community groups, and youth organizations sent more than 200 valentines to VASNHS, which will be distributed to hospitalized Veterans along with wall calendars featuring patriotic artwork from local students. Additionally, CDCE staff have made gift baskets containing mugs, chocolates, popcorn, and other small items for our inpatient Veterans.



“National Salute also provides an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with volunteer opportunities within the medical center and surrounding sites of care,” said Robert Johnson, VASNHS’ CDCE chief. “If you, your group, or organization is interested in sharing your appreciation to VASNHS’ Veteran patients, please contact CDCE."

Phone: 702-791-9134