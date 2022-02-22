VASNHS Police and Emergency Mgmt. - N. Las Vegas Police and Fire departments to conduct an Active Threat Response Exercise from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 23

PRESS RELEASE

February 22, 2022

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Police and Emergency Management have coordinated with North Las Vegas Police and Fire departments to conduct an Active Threat Response (ATR) Exercise from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in an effort to enhance preparedness of VA staff to an Active Threat situation.

Building 6 (Administration Building) of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center was chosen as the setting for the exercise to limit any disruption to patient care. This area will be closed off from the main campus in order to prevent any involvement from non-VA staff. Additionally, employees entering the facility through Building 6 will undergo screening by VA Police on the day of the exercise.

This exercise is to test VA Police response, tactics, training, communication, and coordination with local responders, as well as increase VASNHS employee’s knowledge of Active Threat response procedures. Employees will be briefed before the exercise begins. Mental health and emotional support care will be available as well.