CDCE Events and Stories
Center for Development and Civic Engagement events and stories that describe how the community assist Veterans through donations.
VASNHS’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement Voluntary Service plays a beneficial role in supplementing the health care and services we proudly provide to our Veteran patients.
CDCE depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
The community of Southern Nevada provides great care in our community to our Veterans and this website describes some of their voluntary service, donations and assistance they provide to our health care system.
If you are interested in joining our VA family of volunteers or donate, please contact the CDCE:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service Office
6900 North Pecos Road
Building 1, Suite 1C207
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 702-791-9134
Cox Communications doubled their donation to $5,000 to assist Veterans in Southern Nevada with their health care. Robert Johnson, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement receives the donation from Cox Communications during the Veterans Day Car Show and Barbeque event at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.