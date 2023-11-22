CDCE Events and Stories

VASNHS’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement Voluntary Service plays a beneficial role in supplementing the health care and services we proudly provide to our Veteran patients.

CDCE depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

The community of Southern Nevada provides great care in our community to our Veterans and this website describes some of their voluntary service, donations and assistance they provide to our health care system.

If you are interested in joining our VA family of volunteers or donate, please contact the CDCE:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Voluntary Service Office

6900 North Pecos Road

Building 1, Suite 1C207

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 702-791-9134