Healthy Teaching Kitchen
VA dietitians offer Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes designed to help you achieve your health goals via virtual appointment.
Did you know?... Your dietitians offer many nutrition classes designed to help you achieve your health goals via virtual appointment. Virtual appointments make VA health care more convenient for you and other Veterans and caregivers. Virtual appointments enable you to quickly and easily meet with your VA care team through secure and private videoconferencing sessions. You can attend nutrition classes in a virtual medical room using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. There are NO Co-Pays for virtual appointments.
Registered dietitians are available to meet with you to discuss nutrition concerns:
Contact: Nutrition Scheduling. You can self-refer to these classes, but an appointment is required.
Main Office: 702-791-9000, press 2
Or Consult: Contact your provider or care team and ask them to enter a consult to schedule into the group.
Nutrition class details
Unless otherwise stated, all classes are:
- virtual,
- self-referred,
- no consult required,
- by appointment and registration is required.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.
Who can attend?
- Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and one support person per class.
Why HTK?
- Making healthy food choices is the number 1 thing you can do for your health.
- 95% of HTK participants report learning new recipes that will help them on their journey to healthy living.
Is there a cost?
- If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to HTK cooking classes.
Live cooking demonstration with nutrition tips.
- Class themes rotate monthly
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) aims to help Veterans improve their health by teaching them basic healthy cooking skills and how to make healthy food choices through hands-on nutrition lessons and cooking demonstrations. This allows Veterans the opportunity to prepare and sample foods they may not have tried on their own. Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and are taught in-person at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or online via the VA Video Connect (VVC) platform. Classes include nutrition education and discussion on different nutrients, meal balancing, grocery shopping, meal planning, cooking skills, and more. The classes also provide simple, quick, and tasty recipes to support your health journey.
- To schedule, call
Ext. 11442 and ask for an Intro to HTK class. These classes are offered through VVC on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of every month at 10:00 Pacific time. After attending this class, Veterans will have the opportunity to sign up for additional HTK classes.
Health Teaching Kitchen schedule for the remainder of FY24:
- HTK is offered as one-time classes or as 3- or 4-week class series, as indicated.
- March:
- DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Eating Plan: 3/21 (VVC), 3/28 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- April:
- Global Foods 4-week series: 4/4, 4/11/ 4/18, and 4/25 (VVC) at 1:00 p.m.
- Diabetes Management 3-week series: 4/3, 4/10, and 4/17 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- May:
- Women’s Health- 5/2 (VVC), 5/9 (VVC) at 10:00 a.m.
- Cooking with Non-Perishables: 5/16 (VVC)
- Preventing Diabetes: 5/1, 5/15 (both VVC)
- June:
- Anti-Inflammatory Diet 4-week series: 6/6, 6/13, 6/20, and 6/27 (VVC) at 1:00 p.m.
- July:
- Nutrition and Gut Health: 7/11 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- Cooking with Seasonal Produce: 7/18 (VVC), 7/25 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- Preventing Diabetes: 7/3, 7/17 (both VVC)
- August:
- Women’s Health 3-week series: 8/1, 8/8, and 8/15 (VVC) at 1:00 p.m.
- Diabetes Management 3-week series: 8/7, 8/14, and 8/21 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- September:
- Whole Health- Food and Drink: 9/5 (VVC), 9/12 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- Plant-Based Cooking: 9/19 (VVC), 9/26 (in-person) at 10:00 a.m.
- Anti-Inflammatory Diet 4-week series- 9/5, 9/12, 9/19, and 9/26 (VVC) at 1:00 p.m.
- Preventing Diabetes: 9/4, 9/18 (VVC)
- All classes are 90 minutes long. In-person classes are located on the first floor of the Medical Center behind the Geriatric Evaluation Clinic, between Prosthetics and the Eye Clinic. Veterans do not need to check in. The HTK instructor will come out to waiting room and bring participants into classroom.
Intro to Health Teaching Kitchen
Available to Veterans who have been diagnosed with Prediabetes or are trying to prevent Diabetes. Includes education on healthy lifestyle such as healthy eating, achieving, and maintaining a healthy weight, and increasing physical activity.
- 1st Tuesday @ 10 - 11:30 a.m. or
- 3rd Tuesday @ 10 - 11:30 a.m.