Hematology and Oncology Service

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

  • Chemotherapy
  • Blood and platelet transfusions
  • Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
  • Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
  • Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
  • Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

For more information on Hematology and Oncology services download our Comprehensive Cancer booklet:

Comprehensive Cancer Rehabilitation Booklet (PDF)

  • National Oncology Program

    VA is leading the fight against cancer through precision oncology by developing and applying new technologies, tools, research knowledge, best practice and evidence-based therapies.

