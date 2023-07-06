Hematology and Oncology Service

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

For more information on Hematology and Oncology services download our Comprehensive Cancer booklet: