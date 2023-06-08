Home Telehealth Virtual Care
Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers care for Veterans in their homes, virtually online or by phone.
Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers the following Services by phone or online:
- Bipolar Disorder
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Cirrhosis
- Depression
- Dementia
- Diabetes/Pre-diabetes
- Heart Failure
- Hypertension
- Respiratory Infectious Disease (RID)
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Palliative Care
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Psychosis
- Stable and Able ( for Veteran newly housed or those having difficulty maintaining housing)
- Substance Use Disorder
- Weight management
Points of Contact
Misty Ashworth
Office: 702-408-8752
James Berry
Office: 702-301-9427
Juliana Weeks
Office: 702-791-4189
Cherryline Anico
Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 14943
Jennalyn Verano-Oani
Office: 702-830-1571
Katrina Lardizabal
Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 15991
Nikki Featherstone
Office: 702-526-0781
Gilda De Guzman
Office: 702-324-4956