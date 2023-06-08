Home Telehealth Virtual Care

Skip to Content
Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers care for Veterans in their homes, virtually online or by phone. 

Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers the following Services by phone or online:

  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • Cirrhosis
  • Depression
  • Dementia
  • Diabetes/Pre-diabetes
  • Heart Failure
  • Hypertension
  • Respiratory Infectious Disease (RID)
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Palliative Care
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Psychosis
  • Stable and Able ( for Veteran newly housed or those having difficulty maintaining housing)
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Weight management

Points of Contact

Misty Ashworth

Office: 702-408-8752

James Berry

Office: 702-301-9427

Juliana Weeks

Office: 702-791-4189

Cherryline Anico

Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 14943

Jennalyn Verano-Oani

Office: 702-830-1571

Katrina Lardizabal

Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 15991

Nikki Featherstone

Office: 702-526-0781

Gilda De Guzman

Office: 702-324-4956

