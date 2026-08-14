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Home Telehealth Virtual Care

Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers care for Veterans in their homes, virtually online or by phone. 

Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers the following Services by phone or online:

  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • Cirrhosis
  • Depression
  • Dementia
  • Diabetes/Pre-diabetes
  • Heart Failure
  • Hypertension
  • Respiratory Infectious Disease (RID)
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Palliative Care
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Psychosis
  • Stable and Able ( for Veteran newly housed or those having difficulty maintaining housing)
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Weight management

Points of Contact

Jennalyn Verano-Oani

Office: 702-830-1571

Katrina Lardizabal

Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 15991

Nikki Featherstone

Office: 702-526-0781

Home Telehealth Care Coordinator Bios

Last updated: 