Home Telehealth Virtual Care
Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers care for Veterans in their homes, virtually online or by phone.
Home Teleheath Virtual Care service offers the following Services by phone or online:
- Bipolar Disorder
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Cirrhosis
- Depression
- Dementia
- Diabetes/Pre-diabetes
- Heart Failure
- Hypertension
- Respiratory Infectious Disease (RID)
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Palliative Care
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Psychosis
- Stable and Able ( for Veteran newly housed or those having difficulty maintaining housing)
- Substance Use Disorder
- Weight management
Points of Contact
Jennalyn Verano-Oani
Office: 702-830-1571
Katrina Lardizabal
Office: 702-791-9000, ext. 15991
Nikki Featherstone
Office: 702-526-0781
Home Telehealth Care Coordinator Bios