When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to remain in a home-like environment rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home program can help.

Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to a few individuals. Some, but not all, residents are Veterans. A Medical Foster Home can serve as an alternative to a nursing home. It may be appropriate for Veterans who require nursing home care but prefer a non-institutional setting with fewer residents.

Medical Foster Homes are private residences where the caregiver and relief caregivers provide care and supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care. While living in a Medical Foster Home, Veterans receive Home Based Primary Care.