Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Want to make a difference in the life of a Veteran?
The VA Southern Nevada health care is seeking caregivers for its Medical Foster Home Program.
If you are interested in becoming a Medical Foster Home caregiver, review the Medical Foster Home checklist for more information:
Call Krystle Reynolds, LCSW
Medial Foster Home Program Coordinator
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Phone: 702-791-9037
What is a Medical Foster Home?
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to remain in a home-like environment rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home program can help.
Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to a few individuals. Some, but not all, residents are Veterans. A Medical Foster Home can serve as an alternative to a nursing home. It may be appropriate for Veterans who require nursing home care but prefer a non-institutional setting with fewer residents.
Medical Foster Homes are private residences where the caregiver and relief caregivers provide care and supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care. While living in a Medical Foster Home, Veterans receive Home Based Primary Care.
Care you will receive
All Veterans are visited by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System's Home-Based Primary Care Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home. Regular visits are made by our team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dietitians, psychologists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.
Medical Foster Home features
- Private/semi-private rooms
- 24-hour supervision
- Flexibility in daily routine
- Three meals/snacks daily
- Socialization, leisure and enrichment activities
- Personal, individualized care
- Caring relationship within the home setting
- Medication management
- Help with transportation needs
Information for Veterans
- Community-based living arrangement for adults who cannot live independently due to physical, cognitive or mental health challenges or disabilities.
- Alternative care placement for Veterans who prefer a home atmosphere over an institutional setting.
- Personal care, room and board with one-on-one attention in a family setting.
- Veterans eligible for a full range of medical services through Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) or Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Home Care Team.
Benefits
- Personal care in a private home for certain Veterans with complex chronic disabling diseases who meet nursing home level of care.
- Maintains Veteran in a safe and therapeutic environment improving their quality of life.
- Provides an alternative to living alone with inadequate social supports.
- No more than 3 residents in the home receiving care.
- Gives Veterans the option to remain in a family setting.
- Provides longitudinal health care in a home setting to include end-of-life care.
- Meets the increasing demand for long-term care services through care in a non-institutional setting.
Support for the Caregiver
- Bi-annual training and direct patient care instruction from Medical Foster Home and Home-Based Primary Care team.
- Ongoing support from Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator.
- Access to 24-hour care advice line to assist with residents’ needs.
Medical Foster Home Program criteria
- Homes must be owned or rented by the caregiver and location of the home must be the caregiver’s actual place of residence.
- Homes need to be located, designed, equipped and maintained to ensure a home-like, accessible environment and have space for 1-3 Veterans.
- Caregivers must be at least 21 years old, financially stable and have formal or informal caregiving experience.
- Caregivers must be physically able to safely provide 24/7 care and supervision for all residents and have at least two approved relief caregivers.
- Home should be located within 40-mile radius of North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or one of the 6 VA clinics in the southern Nevada catchment.
- Home must be inspected by a VA multidisciplinary team, including a VA fire & safety officer.
- Caregiver must complete a Medical Foster Home application and background check.
- Caregiver and home must comply with all state and local licensure requirements and regulations, including construction, fire, maintenance and sanitation.
- Homes must meet the applicable provisions of the most current edition of the national Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code.