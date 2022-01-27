Nutrition information for Veterans
Your dietitians offer many nutrition classes designed to help you achieve your health goals via virtual appointment. Virtual appointments make VA health care more convenient for you and other Veterans and caregivers. Virtual appointments enable you to quickly and easily meet with your VA care team through secure and private videoconferencing sessions. You can attend nutrition classes in a virtual medical room using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. There are no Co-Pays for virtual appointments.
In-person, hands-on cooking class with nutrition tips.
- Class themes rotate every other month starting January
- 1st Thursday at 10 a.m.
- Class length: 1.5 hours (one-time class)
Virtual, food demonstration and cook-along series with nutrition tips.
- Disease-specific series rotate every other month starting February
- 1st Thursday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Class length: 1.5 hours for 4 weeks
- Participants will receive the recipes and prep sheets 1 week before the start of the series so they can gather ingredients to cook along with the instructor.
Contact Nutrition and Food Services
Registered dietitians are available to meet with you to discuss nutrition concerns:
VA Appointment Line: 702-791-9024
You can self-refer to MOVE! Enrollment but Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes need a referral from your dietitian.
Or Referral : Contact your dietitian and let them know you’re interested in signing up for Healthy Teaching Kitchen.
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Nutrition available at these at these locations:
- North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
- Northeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Southwest Las Vegas VA Clinic
Nutrition classes are available to teach Veterans and caregivers correct foods to maintain a healthy diet. These include:
- Cancer prevention and survivorship
- Diabetes friendly cooking
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen
- Heart health
- Healthier Kidneys through your kitchen
- Nutrition for chronic pain
Find a nutrition information event on Facebook
Find an event on Las Vegas Facebook
A class focused on the basics of heart-healthy eating.
Topics include:
- Identifying risk factors for heart disease
- Reviewing lab values associated with heart health
- Understanding the components of a Heart Healthy Eating Pattern
- Locating saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, and sugar on the nutrition facts label
- Understanding how additional lifestyles can impact heart health
An introduction to plant-based eating. This class will review what a plant-based diet pattern is, the benefits, key nutrients and foods recommended. Includes tips to get started and actionable steps to implement this eating pattern.
This follow up class to our Introduction to Whole Health Nutrition group is a one-time workshop to learn about the anti-inflammatory diet and chronic pain.
Learn how nutrition can help support brain health.
Join us for a 1-hour Whole Health food and drink workshop.
You will learn about:
- The role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health
- Foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet
- The basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Do you have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)?
Do you need help managing your CKD?
Changing eating habits and regular exercise can help slow down CKD, lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.
VA Dietitians will teach you:
- Information on CKD
- Recipes to cook at home
- Help with dining out
- Physical activity examples