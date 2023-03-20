Move! Weight Management for Veterans
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Care We Provide at VA Southern Nevada
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Learn More about Move! Weight Management for Veterans
VA Southern Nevada’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program
You qualify for MOVE!® if you have:
- A Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 25.
- Compute your BMI using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) BMI Calculator.
Who Can Attend?
- Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans with overweight or obesity. There is no cost to participate.
- Note: This is not an exercise class.
MOVE!® Enrollment Class
Have you been thinking about losing weight, but not sure where or how to get started? MOVE!® is a weight management program targeting lifestyle changes in three main areas:
- Behavior
- Nutrition
- Physical Activity
MOVE! Enrollment Class
- One-time, 60-minute group class via VA Video Connect (VVC) that reviews how to make a healthy plate, be more physically active, and set goals
- Learn more about VA Video Connect
- Morning, afternoon and weekend times available – call for next available
Virtual Enrollment Class Details (VVC)
Tuesday
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Friday
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Saturday
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
How to Enroll in MOVE!
- For scheduling call
Phone: 702-791-9024, press 2
- Ask to be booked into next LAS VVC MOVE ENROLLMENT Class
After Enrollment: 15-Week MOVE!® Intensive Series
- Weekly group classes by video or at a VA Clinic covering the topics of nutrition, physical activity and behavior change for weight loss
- Morning, afternoon and weekend times available
- Women’s group available
- MOVE! Team members include dietitians, kinesiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, whole health coaches and pharmacists
In-Person Class Details
Friday
2:00-3:00pm Northwest VA Clinic
Series starts in May and in September
Group-Based Programs Not for You?
Try the MOVE!® Coach Mobile App
MOVE!® Coach is a weight management app for Veterans, service members, their families, and others who want to lose weight. This 16-week program guides the participants to achieve success with weight loss and management through education and use of tools in an easy and convenient way. Participants can monitor and receive feedback regarding their progress with weight, diet, and exercise goals.